Jharkhand: 'Co-Bot' to serve coronavirus positive patient in Chaibasa

Chaibasa (Jharkhand) [India], April 16 (ANI): A remote-controlled device nicknamed 'Co-Bot', which can be used to supply food, medicine and other essentials to those suspected or diagnosed with COVID-19 , has been developed in Jharkhand's Chaibasa district.

It is claimed that these 'Co-Bots' will provide food and medicine to patients without any human intervention.

"This new device has been prepared to tackle COVID-19. The device has been made under my supervision. This will be a great help for medical practioners to treat patients," District Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC), Aditya Ranjan said.

Ranjan, a computer engineer from BIT Mesra and a 2014 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer said the robot, which can move freely and operated remotely is waterproof and fitted with a WiFi camera and a microphone for two-way communication.

The doctors can monitor patients without coming close to them and can easily pass on necessary instructions on the microphone.

Another feature of the Co-Bot is that it will serve food, water, medicines with a lesser chance of spread of the lethal infection.

According to Health Ministry, Jharkhand so far has recorded 28 cases. A total of two people have died due to the lethal infection.

With 941 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally crossed the 12,000 mark with the tally reading at 12,380 cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. (ANI)

