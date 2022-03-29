Jharkhand Congress MLA Bandhu Tirkey sentenced to 3 years in jail in disproportionate assets case

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], March 29 (ANI): A special CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) court on Monday held Jharkhand's former education minister and senior Congress MLA Bandhu Tirkey guilty in a disproportionate assets case and sentenced him to three years of rigorous imprisonment.

The court of Special Judicial Commissioner and CBI Prabhat Kumar Sharma has also imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh on the Congress leader in the disproportionate assets case.



He had accumulated Rs 6,28,698 when he was a minister in the state during 2005-2009, according to the CBI report.

Tirkey after being sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment told the mediapersons, "I trust the court. Whatever judgment had to be given, has been given...I will speak with my lawyer."

The verdict is a major blow for Tirkey as he is now set to lose his membership of the assembly in the light of a 2013 Supreme Court ruling, which said convicted MPs and MLAs sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years would be treated as disqualified from the membership of either house of the Parliament or state assembly with immediate effect. (ANI)

