Jharkhand Congress suspends four leaders for 'anti-party' activities

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 13 (ANI): Jharkhand Congress on Monday suspended four of its leaders, including state General Secretary Alok Dubey and Dr. Rajesh Gupta for six years.

They have been suspended by the Disciplinary Committee for their activities against state leadership.

The Disciplinary Committee had recommended the suspension of Alok Dubey, Lal Kishor Nath Shahdeo, Dr. Rajesh Gupta, and Sadhu Sharan Gope.

Earlier on January 8, Jharkhand Congress Disciplinary Committee recommended suspending 5 party leaders for their 'anti-party' activities and 'false' remarks against the party's state chief Rajesh Thakur and the state-in-charge.

The leaders against whom the suspension notice has been recommended include Jharkhand Congress general secretary Alok Dubey, Rajesh Gupta, Sadhu Sharan Gop, Sunil Kumar Singh, and Lal Kishore Nath Shahdev.

Brijendra Prasad Singh, Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee, said that in the past, clarification was sought from 7 party leaders for tarnishing the image of the party and making statements against the State President, for which a meeting of the Disciplinary Committee was held at the Congress office today.

"Out of 7 leaders, three leaders gave their explanation, in which we are satisfied after reading the explanation of General Secretary Anil Ojha, Rakesh Tiwari, while the explanation of Sadhu Sharan Gop was not satisfactory, suspension action has been recommended against them," he said.

Singh said that three leaders had sought time, about which "there is no provision" in the Congress party.

"Party general secretary Alok Dubey, Rajesh Gupta, Congress leader Lal Kishore Nath Shahdev demanded time from the disciplinary committee, there is no provision for giving time in the Congress party, so suspension has been recommended against them as well," he said. (ANI)