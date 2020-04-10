Jharkhand cop's coronavirus rendition of Bollywood classic to spread awareness

Godda (Jharkhand) [India], April 10 (ANI): A cop took to the street streets singing 'Bohot tedha hai corona, teri himmat aazmaega' - an adaptation of the classic 'Hai apna dil to awara' from the 1958 film 'Solva Saal' -here on Thursday in order to generate awareness regarding the coronavirus crisis.

The performance was a duet of an official playing the mouth organ-- also known as the harmonica-- and the policeman singing the song.

Through the musical performance, the police officer urged the people to beware of the deadly virus and residents to say Namaste instead of a handshake and adhere to the rule of social distancing.

The audience was enthralled by the performance and were seen clapping and enjoying it.

Police officials from across the country are indulging in innovative methods to ensure that people are aware of the impact the coronavirus can inflict. From wearing coronavirus themed helmets to performing jingles matching to the current scenario.

Last week, cops in Kolkata took to streets singing 'We shall overcome' to generate awareness among people with respect to the coronavirus spread and instil confidence in them. Whereas in Chennai, Inspector Rajesh Kumar visited different markets in Villivakkam area to spread awareness about the COVID-19 wearing a coronavirus themed mask, shield, and mace.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 6,412 on Friday. With 30 new deaths reported in the last 12 hours, the death toll stands at 199. (ANI)

