Jharkhand couple who drove 1,200 km to write exam in MP will return by airplane

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 7 (ANI): A Jharkhand couple, who drove over 1,200 km on a scooter with his pregnant wife sitting pillion so that she could appear in an exam for aspiring teachers, got air tickets for their return journey.

The couple, Dhananjay and his wife Soni, travelled on the two-wheeler from their village in Godda district of Jharkhand to reach Gwalior, a centre for D.Ed (Diploma in Education) exam scheduled on September 11.

After the couple's story came into light, a corporate giant offered them air tickets for their return journey to reach their home in Jharkhand.

"Dhananjay and Soni's marathon travel was a journey of survival, resilience and great optimism. We are humbled to arrange for their comfortable return journey to Godda and thankful to the local media for bringing this inspiring story to light," said Adani Foundation's chairperson Priti Adani said in a tweet.

Speaking to ANI, Dhananjay said, "We never boarded a plane in our lives. We thank Adani Foundation for the support. I also want to thank the media for covering my story and supporting me for this act."

"I want to become a teacher and I am pursuing a Diploma in Education. My husband and family have supported me a lot. We arranged some money after selling our gold ornament but the money was not enough to travel by bus so we decided to travel on the two-wheeler," Soni told ANI.

"We had suffered a lot while travelling to Gwalior due to rain but I am glad that we will go by plane," added Soni. (ANI)

