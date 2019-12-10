Jharkhand: CRPF constable kills 2 senior colleagues in Bokaro

Bokaro (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): A CRPF constable deployed for elections duty in Jharkhand's Bokaro allegedly killed his senior colleagues on Monday night.

According to CRPF sources, the constable, identified as Deepender Yadav of 226 Bn, deployed for elections duty in Bokaro, Jharkhand killed Assistant Commandant Sahul Harshan who was Coy Commander, ASI P Bhupia, and injured another CRPF personnel.

A sentry fired at Yadav and then overpowered him, the sources said.

The injured CRPF personnel and Yadav were taken to a local hospital and later shifted to Ranchi. (ANI)

