Jharkhand: ED arrests Bachchu Yadav, close associate of Pankaj Mishra, in illegal mining case

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 4 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate on Thursday arrested Bachchu Yadav, a close associate of Pankaj Mishra who was arrested earlier by the agency, in connection with an illegal mining case in Jharkhand.

His residence and other locations have already been raided by the ED. Bachchu is one of the close associates of Pankaj Mishra, the MLA representative of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

On July 8, ED had conducted searches at 19 locations linked to Pankaj Mishra and his close associates Dahoo Yadav and Bachchu Yadav in Sahibganj, Rajmahal and Mirza Chauki.



Earlier, on July 19, the ED arrested Pankaj Mishra, who is the MLA representative of Soren in his Assembly constituency Berhait.

Dahoo Yadav had joined the investigation before the arrest of Pankaj Mishra. Afterwards, he went incommunicado and didn't turn up despite a few notices from ED. Bachchu was arrested today.

In the same case, Jharkhand CM's press advisor Abhishek Prasad is being grilled by the federal agency. He has been called to join the investigation on Friday for the third consecutive day.

