Jharkhand Education Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 28 (ANI): Jharkhand Minister for Education and Excise Jagarnath Mahto has tested positive for COVID-19.



"Friends, my COVID-19 test has come positive and I have been admitted to RIMS (Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences). I appeal to all friends and acquaintances those who came in contact with me in the last few days to get tested," Mahto said in a tweet.

Earlier in July, state minister Mithilesh Thakur and MLA Mathura Mahato had also tested positive for COVID-19.

There are currently 12,433 active cases in Jharkhand. The state has seen 66,797 recoveries and 679 deaths. (ANI)

