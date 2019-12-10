Jharkhand election: Clash of brothers on Mandu seat

Mandu (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): Mandu is the largest constituency, which goes to polls on December 12 during the third phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections.

However, another interesting factor, which is drawing the people's attention towards the seat this time, is the triangle clash of brothers.

The sitting MLA Jai Prakash Bhai Patel is contesting on the BJP ticket, while his brother Ram Prakash Bhai Patel is the candidate of JMM-Congress-RJD alliance.

Babulal Marandi's party -- JVM -- has fielded their cousin Chandranath Bhai Patel against them from this constituency seat. In total, there are 22 candidates in fray from Mandu this time, but the clash of brothers has made the seat more important.

Speaking about this triangle face-off, JP Bhai Patel said: "There is only one Prakash in Mandu and that is Jai Prakash. All cadres are with me. Blessings of mother and all relatives are with me. I am already established. People have made up their minds to support me once again."

On the other hand, his brother Ram Prakash claims that he is taking his father's legacy ahead. Their father Tek Lal Mahato was a veteran leader and one of the founders and key members of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). He represented Mandu Assembly seat till his death.

Explaining the reason why he has pitted himself against his brother, Ram Prakash said: "It is not the fight of brothers, but the fight of principles. Mandu has been traditional seat of JMM and Tek Lal Mahto. Even he won this constituency on the JMM ticket. He was a minister in Hemant Soren's government. Now that he has changed the party, the fight has become of principles and legacy."

"My votes are not divided. People will show their love to me, to the grand alliance because I am taking forward my father Tek Lal's vision and legacy," he added.

However, the two brothers have stated that their cousin Chandra Nath Bhai Patel will make no difference to them. The reason behind this is that he has contested on Mandu seat in the past too, and sometimes as an independent.

Nearly 3.80 lakh voters will lock the fate of candidates on December 12, the third phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections. A total of 17 constituencies will go to polls in this phase. (ANI)

