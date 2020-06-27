Jharkhand extends COVID-19 lockdown till July 31

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 27 (ANI): As a measure to control the number of COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, the state government on Friday announced that the lockdown would be extended till July 31.

"With the cooperation of all of you in the struggle against coronavirus, we have been successful so far, but the struggle is still going on. Considering the seriousness of the situation, the state government has decided to extend the lockdown till July 31," Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said in a tweet.

As per the state directives, all activities shall continue to remain prohibited until specifically permitted by the state. All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions/fairs, and congregations are prohibited.

Schools/colleges/educational/training/coaching institutions, cinemas, gymnastics, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums will remain closed as well.

Inter-state and intra-state transport by bus is also prohibited.

Shopping malls, hotels, lodges, dharamshalas, restaurants (dine-in) and other hospitality services along with spas/salons and barbershops will remain shut.

"Movement of individuals will remain strictly prohibited from 9 pm to 5 am throughout the state except for essential activities. Wearing of face cover/masks is compulsory in public places, workplaces and during transport," the directive stated.

It said that a minimum distance of six feet must be maintained in public places.

"Marriage-related gatherings shall ensure social distancing and the maximum number of persons in such gatherings shall not be more than 50. Funeral/last rites related gatherings must ensure social distancing and the maximum number of persons that can attend such gatherings shall not be more than 20," said the directive.

"Movement of individuals into the state by private vehicles will continue to require e-entry pass. There shall be no requirement for e-pass for any other movement of individuals within the state or leaving the state," it added.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Jharkhand has a total of 2,262 COVID-19 cases as of Friday. (ANI)

