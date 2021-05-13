Jharkhand extends lockdown-like curbs till May 27 to combat COVID

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 13 (ANI): In view of the intensifying COVID situation, Jharkhand Government on Wednesday extended the lockdown-like restrictions in the state till May 27, mandating 7-day quarantine for people visiting the state for over 72 hours.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting with top officials of the state. In the meeting, Soren directed the stricter implementation of the COVID restrictions on the ground.

"The Jharkhand Government has decided to extend 'Suraksha Saptah' by two weeks till 6 am on May 27. People coming to the state will have to undergo 7-day mandatory isolation. However, it will not apply to persons who would leave the state within 72 hours," said the chief minister's office.



According to the state government directive, the interstate and intrastate bus services will remain completely suspended during the 'Suraksha Saptah'. The movement of private vehicles will be permitted on possession of e-pass.

As per new guidelines, only 11 people will be allowed to attend weddings.

The previous restrictions were put in place on April 22 and valid till May 13. The new order extended the curbs for another 15 days with stricter rules.

Jharkhand reported 4,362 fresh COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Wednesday.

As many as 8,331 patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 2,46,608. Meanwhile, the active number of COVID cases in Jharkhand stands at 50,467. With the new fatalities, the COVID death toll in Jharkhand has mounted to 4,182. (ANI)

