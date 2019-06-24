Jharkhand: Family of man beaten on suspicion of theft demands compensation, job for wife

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], June 24 (ANI): Family of the 22-year-old deceased, who succumbed to his injuries after being beaten up for hours by a mob here, on Monday demanded compensation and a government job for his wife.

The disgruntled family also demanded that the perpetrators be tried under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Tabrez Ansari was attacked by a mob in Kharsawan district of Jharkhand on the suspicion of theft on June 18. He was beaten up mercilessly for hours before being handed over to the police. He succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital on June 22.

He was first admitted to Sadar hospital yesterday morning and then referred to Tata Main Hospital, Jamshedpur.

Tabrez's family has alleged that the attack was communal and that he was made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'.

"Some locals thrashed Tabrez and later gave him over to the police. He was held on suspicion of theft but it was a communal attack. He was beaten because he had a Muslim name. They made him chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman' again and again," Tabrez's relative Maqsood Alam told ANI.

He further claimed that the family was not allowed to meet him at the hospital.

"We have the video of the incident. I demand the culprits should be arrested," Alam added.

"We want action against the police personnel who were on duty at that time," another relative said.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said. (ANI)

