Jharkhand Finance Minister tables budget for financial year 2022-23

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], March 3 (ANI): Jharkhand Finance Minister Dr Rameshwar Oraon on Thursday tabled a budget of Rs 1.01 lakh crore for the financial year 2022-23.



Allocations for departments in Jharkhand's budget for the financial year 2022-23 include Rs 4091.37 crore for Agriculture, Rs 1894.48 crore for Water Resources Department, Rs 8051.67 crore for Rural Development Department, Rs 2015.47 crore for Panchayati Raj Department and Rs 5742.32 crore for Women and Children Development Department.

Earlier on February 25, Governor Ramesh Bais addressed the Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha on the first day of the Budget Session. (ANI)

