Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu holds high-level meeting on COVID-19

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 6 (ANI): Governor Draupadi Murmu on Monday held a high-level meeting to review and evaluate the efforts taken by the state government to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Chief Secretary Sukhdeo Singh, DGP MV Rao, Principal Secretary to Governor Shailesh Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Rajeev Arun Ekka and Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni were present in the meeting.

Three COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Jharkhand so far.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 4,067, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

As many as 109 deaths have been reported across the country due to the deadly disease.

There are 3,666 active cases in the country while 292 people have been cured or discharged or have migrated. (ANI)

