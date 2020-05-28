Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 28 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has announced that industrial activities will now be allowed in all urban areas of the state, except in containment zones.
With some conditions, economic activities have resumed in different parts of the country in the fourth phase of lockdown, which is scheduled to end on May 31. (ANI)
Jharkhand govt allows industrial activities in all urban areas excepting in containment zones
ANI | Updated: May 28, 2020 08:15 IST
