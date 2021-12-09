Jharkhand govt announces Rs 50,000 ex gratia to kins of persons dead due to COVID-19

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 9 (ANI): Jharkhand Health and Disaster Management Minister Banna Gupta on Wednesday made an announcement of giving Rs 50,000 ex-gratia from the State Disaster Management Department Fund to the kin of persons who died of COVID-19 disease.



Speaking to ANI, Gupta said, "Jharkhand government will give Rs 50,000 ex-gratia from State Disaster Management Department Fund to the kin of persons who died of COVID-19 infection in the state."

Further, the minister informed that all Deputy Commissioners have also been directed to ensure the distribution of the ex gratia amount.

Meanwhile, a total of 5,141 people have succumbed to coronavirus infection in the state so far. (ANI)

