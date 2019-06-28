Jharkhand: Govt assures probe after pregnant woman was carried on motorcyle

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 28 (ANI): Ramchandra Chandravanshi, the health minister of Jharkhand, on Friday, assured a probe in the matter where a pregnant woman had to be carried on a motorcycle as ambulances were allegedly not available.

Chandravanshi, while claiming that the state has sufficient medical vehicles, said that an investigation will be carried out into the incident.

"The ambulances are available for a population of over one lakh people. I believe that the victim might not be aware of the emergency number, which is 108. However, if we find any discrepancy, we shall investigate the matter. We will also make sure that such incidents are avoided," the minister told ANI.

Shanti Devi of the Latehar district was unconscious and bleeding as she was carried on a two-wheeler to a community health centre on Wednesday. Her family alleges she was not given an ambulance, a charge that the hospital denies.

The ordeal for the expectant mother started with a 10-kilometre ride on a motorcycle.

Deconstructing the incident, Kamal Ganjhu, the woman's husband, said that the health centre referred her to the Latehar Sardar Hospital, to which she was again ferried on a two-wheeler.

Seeing her deteriorating condition, doctors sent her to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in the state capital Ranchi, where she was finally admitted and is undergoing treatment.

District Civil Surgeon, Shivpoojan Sharma said, "Her haemoglobin count was too low when she came to the hospital. Our blood bank did not have an adequate amount of her blood group. Hence, we decided to shift her further". (ANI)

