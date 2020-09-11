Jharkhand Govt doesn't agree to Ministry of Mines' proposed definition of illegal mining: CM Hemant Soren

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 11 (ANI): Reforms in mines and minerals could have a huge socio-economic impact on Jharkhand, but the Ministry of Mines had given states only 10 days to respond to proposed amendments in Mines and Minerals Act 1957, said Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

He added that the State Government does not agree to their proposed definition of illegal mining.

"The Ministry of Mines had given states only 10 days to respond to proposed amendments in Mines and Minerals Act 1957. These reforms could have a huge socio-economic impact in Jharkhand. We have responded to the Ministry. We don't agree to their proposed definition of illegal mining," said Soren.

The government of Jharkhand in a statement said, Ministry of Mines, Government of India (MoM, GoI) has forwarded a note on the proposals for mining reforms with a focus on employment generation in Atmanirbhar Bharat and transparent resource allocation. The note provided the intent or broad framework of the proposed changes but does not detail the exact amendment proposed in Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act 1957 and other rules. Therefore, our comments on the proposed changes may vary depending on the exact wording of the proposed amendments.

"As this is an important and sensitive subject, the recent amendments and proposed amendments in the MMDR Act 1957 can create a huge impact on the economy, job opportunities, industrial climate, protection of the environment and various constitutional obligations of Central and State Governments," said Jharkhand Government.

"Eastern States, particularly Jharkhand's economy is majorly dependent on mining and related industries and so, any drastic change in policy may create a huge impact on existing industrial scenario and socio-economic development of the people," it added.

Therefore, we request that before making any final draft proposal, the State Government may again be consulted, said the State Government. (ANI)