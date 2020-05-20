Jharkhand govt increases VAT on liquor by 25 pc

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 20 (ANI): The Jharkhand government has increased the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on liquor to 75 per cent across the state.

According to a notification issued by the Commercial Taxes Department on Tuesday, the increase in VAT came into effect from the date of its issue i.e. May 19, 2020.

The increase in VAT is applicable for all types of liquor including Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). The earlier rate of VAT on liquor in the state was 50 per cent.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren had recently allowed liquor shops to reopen in the state, during the fourth phase of lockdown.

Several other state governments have also allowed liquor shops to reopen and sale to begin amid the extended lockdown. Some, including Delhi, Haryana, among others, had also imposed a special 'Corona fee' on the sale of liquor. (ANI)

