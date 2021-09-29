Jharkhand govt launches 60 Vaccine Express vehicles to speed up COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 29 (ANI): Jharkhand government on Tuesday launched 60 Vaccine Express vehicles to speed up the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the state.

These 'Vaccine Express' vehicles were flagged off by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with an aim to vaccinate around 12,000 people per day. Launched for all 24 districts of the state, these vehicles would move around the rural areas and will be stationed at other areas, as per requirement.

As he flagged off the vehicles in Ranchi, Soren said, "The vehicles would be distributed among all 24 districts. I request people to abide by Covid-appropriate behaviour."





"The objective is to reach out to vulnerable people residing in inaccessible areas and those persons who are still left out of the vaccination campaign. The Vaccine Express would provide vaccine to targeted populations at their homes itself," he added.

Adding to it, the Health Secretary of Jharkhand Arun Kumar Singh said that the department is trying to vaccinate a maximum number of people but the availability of vaccines is a big question and constrain.

"We are trying to vaccinate maximum people with both doses but we don't have enough vaccine. As of now, we are vaccinating 1-1.25 lakh people per day. The number would be elevated to 3 lakh if vaccines were available, but sufficient vaccine availability is a big question for us," he said.

The facility of 'Vaccine Express' vehicles is expected to continue till December this year.

As per the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total COVID-19 vaccine coverage in the state has surpassed 1,74,16,944. (ANI)

