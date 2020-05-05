Jharkhand govt launches series of projects to revive rural economy hit by COVID-19

By Rizwan Arif

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 5 (ANI): With migrant labourers returning home, a huge crisis related to their livelihood has surfaced and to deal with it, Jharkhand government on Monday launched a roadmap to restore its rural economy and to provide employment to the people, especially the migrant labourers who are returning home from various states.

The roadmap, dovetailed with, MGNREGA Act, 2005, comprises a series of projects like Birsa Harit Gram Yojna, Neelambar Pitambar Jal Sammridhi Yojana, and Poto Ho Khel Vikas Yojana.

While inaugurating the schemes, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, "For an underdeveloped state like us COVID-19 poses a big challenge. With our available resources, we have to deal with it. We not only have to provide health services but the scope for livelihood."

With an aim to generate around 25 crore person days under Birsa Harit Gramin Yojna, over two lakh acres land will be used for afforestation. Five lakh families would be provided fruit-bearing plants.

"We will be using both private and government land for this scheme. As per our estimates, within three years beneficiary families will start earning 50 thousand a year," Soren added.

Under Neelambar Pitambar Jal Sammridhi Yojana focus is on water conservation, groundwater recharge, and creation of decentralised agro-water storage unit to store rainwater.

"Dams are being built but our state still has a drought. We depend on only one crop in a year because of water scarcity. This new water conservation scheme will replenish the groundwater and ensure our ponds don't dry up. We will be able to bring infertile land under farming," said Soren.

Third scheme Poto Ho Khel Vikas Scheme involves the strategies developing Jharkhand into sports powerhouse like Haryana and Punjab. Under this scheme, 5000 sports grounds will be developed across the state covering each Panchayat and block.

Through MGNREGA and these special schemes, in the next five years, the state government plans to create 300 million (30 crore) person days and provide wage employment to the rural people. (ANI)