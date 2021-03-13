Jharkhand govt only makes announcements, never fulfills them: BJP state president

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Deepak Prakash on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led government saying that it only makes announcements but never fulfills them.

His remarks came after the Jharkhand Cabinet on Friday approved an employment policy that requires 75 per cent of all private-sector jobs up to a salary of Rs 30,000 per month to be reserved for people of the state.

"This type of announcement is an attempt to confuse the public once again. First, the Hemant Soren government brought employment policy to the Legislative Assembly and clarified its plans. During the previous BJP government, the people were given jobs. Around 65,000 contract workers have become unemployed since then. The Jharkhand government is cheating the youth by false promises," the BJP Rajya Sabha MP told ANI over the phone.

Hitting out at the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government, Soren said the promise of employment to 5 lakh people annually has not been fulfilled.

"There is a big gap between the Jharkhand government's words and actions. This confuses the people. In his manifesto, Soren said that we will give employment to 5 lakh people annually and if they do not provide employment then they will give employment allowance. He further said he would resign if this was not fulfilled. In such a situation, it seems that the government of Jharkhand is the government of announcements," he said.

Earlier, Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya has approved a bill that would provide 75 per cent reservation in the private sector jobs for the people of the state.

The Haryana State Employment Of Local Candidates Bill, 2020, which was passed by the state assembly last year, will provide a quota for local people in private sector jobs that offer a monthly salary of less than Rs 50,000. (ANI)