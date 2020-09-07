Jharkhand govt rife with corruption: BJP president

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda lashed out at Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led government saying that the Jharkhand government is rife with corruption and has not carried out development work.

"The law and order situation has been affected badly in the Hemant Soren government. The Jharkhand government is rife with corruption and lags behind in development work. Naxalism is again spreading its roots here and this is a sign of a weak government. Development work in Jharkhand has been stalled as well," said Nadda while addressing Jharkhand BJP State Executive Meeting via video conference.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he has led from the front in the fight against COVID-19.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led from the front in the fight against COVID-19. Implementing the idea 'Jaan hai to jahan hai', he had imposed a lockdown in the country in time," said Nadda.

"When the lockdown was imposed, our testing capacity was only 1,500 and today our capacity has exceeded 11 lakh per day. We had 150 testing labs. Today their number has increased to around 1,600," he added.

Speaking about different Government schemes, Nadda said that PM Mod-led government has brought many schemes for the benefit of the farmer. He transferred money to women's Jandhan accounts as well. The Government of India implemented all schemes to bring Jharkhand into the mainstream, he added.

"Bharat Ratna Atal Ji did the work of establishing Jharkhand state as a state. BJP has an old relationship with Jharkhand. Atal Ji's government brought Jharkhand into the mainstream. Today I am getting a chance to participate in the meeting of the newly elected and newly formed Working Committee of Jharkhand. It is a matter of good fortune for me," said Nadda.

"I feel satisfied that your membership has increased from 18 lakh to 29 lakh. You have increased the number of active members from 16,000 to 21,000. That's a big contribution. We cannot forget the contribution that Jharkhand has made to the national environment," he added.

Nadda said that AIIMS hospital is being constructed in Deoghar. The National Digital Health Mission will be implemented in states. Right now it has been implemented in UT.

"Under the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Yojana, Giridih, Hazaribagh, and Godda have been added by the Prime Minister. We all have to work together to bring the migrant laborers who have come here into the mainstream," said Nadda.

In politics, we have come to change the picture and destiny of India. We need to strengthen Vocal for Local initiative. Whether it is our artwork in Jharkhand, or any art found as cultural heritage, we have to pursue it, he added.

"You should take the issue of self-sufficient package to the public so that they can benefit. Rs 1 lakh crore was spent in the agricultural sector. Local for Vocal scheme was brought by PM Narendra Modi. Party workers should take these schemes to the public," said Nadda.

"You should motivate people associated with small and medium industries of Jharkhand to take advantage of the economic package," said Nadda.

Nadda stated that all the leaders and workers should be informed about the schemes of PM Modi-led government. He directed Jharkhand BJP president Deepak Prakash to stay at the party's Shakti Kendras across the state.

BJP's IT cell has also been directed by Nadda to circulate the national and local level content across party cadres and the public. (ANI)



