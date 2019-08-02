Jharkhand govt to provide free second gas cylinder refill under Ujjwala Yojana

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Thursday announced a second gas cylinder refill under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) for around 29 lakh women in the state.

"Our government will provide the second refill for gas cyclinders free of cost under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. This will be started on the occasion of Janmashtami this year," Das tweeted along with a video message on the initiative taken by his government.

The step is taken to provide free refill to 99 per cent of the PMUY beneficiaries.

PMUY is an initiative launched on May 1, 2016, by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. This initiative aims to safeguard the health of women and children from the smoke emitted from firewood during cooking and consequently is committed to providing 80 million BPL households with free LPG connections over the next few years.

PMUY implementation has been termed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a decisive intervention to check the indoor health pollution being faced by the women of the country. (ANI)

