Jharkhand: Group of women allegedly thrash police personnel in Dumka

Dumka (Jharkhand) [India], July 18 (ANI): A Massanjore police station incharge was allegedly thrashed by a group of women of Bagnal village here.

The women alleged that the station incharge had helped escape a driver of the vehicle which had hit their Ox leading to its death on Wednesday.

"According to the preliminary information we received from the station incharge, an accident occurred on his way to the station, in which an Ox had died. He saw some women shouting and went to talk to them but the driver of the vehicle had fled the spot. The women, however, alleged that he helped the driver escape following which they started thrashing him," YS Ramesh, SP Dumka, said.

He further added that a report has been sent to DSP and SDPO. Soon an inquiry would be conducted and appropriate action will be taken.

Meanwhile, the police have seized the vehicle and the driver has been taken into custody. (ANI)

