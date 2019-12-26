Jharkhand: Half-burnt body of woman found in Khunti

Khunti (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): A half-burnt body of a woman has been recovered here on Thursday.

"Prima facie it appears that the body was brought from somewhere else and an attempt was made to burn here. Her face is burnt," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ashish Mahli.

According to the police they were informed about the body early Thursday morning.

Further, investigation is underway. (ANI)





