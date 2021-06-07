Jharkhand HC cancels 6th JPSC merit list, orders to prepare fresh list in 8 weeks

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 7 (ANI): The Jharkhand High Court on Monday cancelled the merit list of the 6th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and ordered to prepare a fresh merit list in eight weeks.

The court also directed the state government to identify the officials responsible for the mistake in the merit list and take action against them. The decision on the matter had been reserved in February.



The petitions filed by many candidates raise various issues regarding the results declared by JPSC. It is stated that JPSC has ignored the rules in releasing the final result and has added the qualifying marks to the total score of the examination. In some cases, it also ignored the minimum qualifying marks criteria in every subject.

During the earlier hearing, the Court had ordered the preservation of the answer sheets of all the candidates appearing in the 6th JPSC main examination.

Examinations of the sixth JPSC were held in 2016 and results were declared in April 2020. Right after declaring the results, there has been constant dissatisfaction among the candidates which paved the way to Jharkhand High Court. (ANI)

