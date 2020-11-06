Jharkhand HC defers to Nov 27 hearing on Lalu Yadav's bail plea in Dumka treasury case

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 6 (ANI): The Jharkhand High Court on Friday deferred to November 27 hearing on the bail plea of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with the Dumka treasury case.

Yadav had last month secured bail in connection with the Chaibasa treasury case related to the fodder scam. However, he is still in jail since the hearing on his bail plea is still pending the Dumka treasury case.

Earlier, Yadav was shifted to the residence of the director of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital, where he had been admitted for months owing to poor health, to prevent exposure to the COVID-19 virus.



Yadav, who has been in prison since December 2017, was sentenced to seven years imprisonment in 2018 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the fodder scam case.

Notably, both the sentences are being served consecutively.

The case pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Yadav served as the State's Chief Minister. (ANI)

