Jharkhand HC grants interim relief to Rahul Gandhi in defamation case

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Jharkhand High Court grants interim relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with a defamation case against him over his alleged statement "why all thieves share the Modi surname" remark.

The High Court put a stay on coercive action against Gandhi till the next order and also issued a notice to the petitioner, advocate Pradeep Modi, in the matter.

The order came on a petition filed by Rahul Gandhi against the summon issued against him by a lower court, which is trying the defamation case.

The Gandhi scion had made the remarks during campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

