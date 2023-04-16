Jharkhand HC issues bailable arrest warrant against transport secretary in contempt case

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 16 (ANI): The Jharkhand High Court has issued a bailable arrest warrant against the Transport Secretary (name withheld), Government of Jharkhand, for an 'outrageous defiance' of the repeated orders issued by the court in a contempt case.

"The Ranchi senior superintendent of police has been directed to personally execute the bailable warrant of arrest and produce the secretary before the court on April 17 at 1:15 PM," read the High Court order.

"However, in view of the conduct of the Secretary of the Department of Transport, Government of Jharkhand which is sort of an outrageous defiance of the direction issued by this Court, the request made by the learned State counsel is declined,' it added.



In the case, the transport secretary is the contemnor who did not comply with the court's order despite repeated directions.

"However the contemnor has failed to comply with the direction of the court. Left with no other option, issue bailable warrant of arrest against the contemnor, who is holding the post of the secretary of the department of the Transport, Government of Jharkhand," read the order.

It may be mentioned that the warrant was issued on April 13.

The case is regarding the appointment of the motor vehicle inspectors pending for over two decades. (ANI)

