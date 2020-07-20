Jharkhand Health Minister holds review meet with COVID task force RIMS

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 20 (ANI): Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on Monday held a review meeting with the COVID task force at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

Health secretary Dr Nitin Madan Kulkarni was also present in the review meeting where enhancing the bed capacity at RIMS was discussed.

"Additional 72 beds are being included in existing capacity at RIMS. Asymptomatic patients will be accommodated here. Separate arrangements are being made for the patients having mild symptoms. Whatever irregularities have come in notice so far are being studied and will be rectified," Gupta said.

He said that in the last few days Jharkhand has witnessed a tremendous rise in COVID-19 cases. This has forced authorities to review the existing facilities designated for COVID-19 treatment.

"Yes it is the matter of concern that COVID-19 cases are going up. But we are committed to fight this. I and Chief Minister, both are doing regular reviews," he further added.

Apart from this, a few cases surfaced regarding COVID-19 patients are allegedly not getting admission in hospitals and other required facilities. Among these is a case of 9-year-old thalassemia patient who allegedly was not admitted at various hospitals including RIMS. On this the minister he said, "A four-member committee has been constituted to enquire into the matter. We will take action according to the findings of the inquiry."

According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 5,535 COVID-19 cases including, 2,770 active cases, 2,716 recovered and 49 deaths so far. (ANI)

