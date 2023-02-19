Jharkhand: Internet services restored in Palamu

Palamu (Jharkhand) [India], February 19 (ANI): Internet services have been restored in Palamu district after four days of shutdown due to a clash between two groups, a senior official said on Sunday.

A massive clash erupted in Panki town here between two groups on February 15 over the installation of 'toran dwar' (entry gate) in front of a Mosque for the Mahashivratri celebrations, following which internet services were suspended and prohibitory orders were imposed.

"After conducting a peace meeting, the district administration has decided to give partial relaxation in section 144. As of now, shops are allowed to open till 5-6 pm only. Internet services have been restored now," A Dodde, Palamu Deputy Commissioner said.

A meeting of the Peace Committee was held in the clash-hit Panki town of Palamu on Sunday.





A Dodde further said that after analysing the situation relaxation will be extended.

Earlier on Thursday, police said that around 40 people have been booked and 11 of them have been arrested in connection to a clash incident between two groups in Jharkhand's Palamu.

According to the locals, the matter was initially a verbal argument that eventually escalated leading to stone pelting and arson in the area.

The police also said that a few houses here were partially set on fire and the policemen sustained injuries during the incident.

"Stone pelting and arson took place over the installation of 'toran dwar' in front of the Mosque. The dispute erupted over the installation of 'toran dwar' by one group on the occasion of Mahashivratri in front of the Mosque. The people from the other community objected to it after which the argument escalated leading to stone pelting," Inspector General (IG) Rajkumar Lakra said on Wednesday.

The Jharkhand administration in Palamu's Panki said on Thursday that the situation in the clash-erupted city is now stable and under control. (ANI)

