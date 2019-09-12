Jharkhand: Lightning kills 8 in Garhwa

Garhwa (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): At least eight people were killed and several others were injured on Thursday due to lightning strike in Garhwa district in Jharkhand.

Confirming the incident, Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Pradeep Kumar said: "All the injured people were sent to the hospital for treatment."

"A team of officers has been deployed to the spot to take stock of the situation," he added. (ANI)

