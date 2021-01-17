Jharkhand logs 119 new COVID-19 cases, 158 recoveries

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 17 (ANI): Jharkhand on Saturday reported 119 new COVID-19 cases and 158 recoveries, according to the State Health Department.

A total of 1,17,599 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded so far in the state, including 1,249 active cases.





While the death toll has reached 1,050 recorded, as many as 1,15,300 people have recovered from the virus in the state.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India's vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus via video conferencing.



Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase. (ANI)

