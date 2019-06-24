Visual from the hospital. Photo/ANI
Visual from the hospital. Photo/ANI

Jharkhand: Man beaten on suspicion of theft, dies later

ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2019 08:15 IST

zJamshedpur (Jharkhand)[India] Jun 24 (ANI): A 22-year-old man died on Sunday after he was beaten up by locals and later arrested on suspicion of theft here in Saraikela Kharsawanand.
The deceased has been identified as Tabrez.
He was admitted to Sadar hospital yesterday morning and then referred to Tata Main Hospital, Jamshedpur.
Tabrez's family has, however, alleged that the attack was communal and that he was made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'.
"Some locals thrashed Tabrez and later gave him over to the police. He was suspected of theft but it was a communal attack. He was beaten because he had a Muslim name. They made him chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman' again and again. We were not allowed to meet him at the hospital. We have the video of the incident. I demand the culprits be arrested," Tabrez's relative Maqsood Alam said while speaking to ANI.
"We want action against the police personnel who were on duty at that time," another relative said.
An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 06:28 IST

Rajasthan govt to introduce bill to protect depositors

Raipur (Rajasthan) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's government is set to introduce a Bill to protect depositors and to put a check on cheating by chit-fund companies, an official statement read.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 05:38 IST

Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel inaugurates Shankar Nagar rail overbridge

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday inaugurated the Shankar Nagar Railway Overbridge (ROB).

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 05:30 IST

Tripura: Biplab Deb donates blood, promises annual calendar to...

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday donated blood at the annual blood donation camp of Tripura Civil Service Officers' Association (TCSOA).

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 05:10 IST

Rains in Bhutan raise river water level in Assam's Tamulpur;...

Baksa (Assam) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): Heavy rainfall in Bhutan has led to a rise in water levels of Pagladia and Borolia rivers in Assam which has washed away a crucial bridge connecting Tamulpur to Baksa District Headquarters.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 04:31 IST

U'khand: Rs 200 crore-Gupta weddings leave Auli with mounds of garbage

Auli (Uttarakhand) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): The Municipal Corporation here is combating the challenging task of cleaning up the garbage and waste left behind after the Rs 200 crore weddings of South Africa based controversial Gupta family.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 03:29 IST

Delhi CM shows concern over rising crimes in city, police claim...

New Delhi [India], Jun 24 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday expressed concern over growing crimes, stating that the city is witnessing a 'dangerous spurt' in serious crimes.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 02:58 IST

BJP leader files plea in SC, seeks protection for non-Nagas in Dimapur

New Delhi, June 24 (ANI): A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Centre and the Nagaland government to not extend the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in new areas and ascertain the feasibility of withdrawing it.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 02:34 IST

Delhi: Two brothers held for raping 22-yr-old woman

Delhi [India], Jun 24 (ANI): Police on Sunday arrested two brothers for allegedly repeatedly raping a 22-year-old woman over a period of four days here in Amar Colony.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 01:49 IST

UP: Advocate shot dead in Phaphamau by bike-borne assailants

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): A 50-year-old advocate, Sushil Patel, was shot dead here in Phaphamau by bike-borne assailants on June 23, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 01:39 IST

Two held in Dwarka couple murder case

Mohan Garden (New Delhi) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): Delhi Police on Sunday arrested two men in connection with the Mohan Garden (Dwarka) couple murder case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 01:10 IST

60-yr-old neighbour held for molesting minor in Telangana's Medchal

Medchal (Telangana) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl here in Medchal, police said. The incident occurred on June 22.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 00:56 IST

Telangana: Three courier agents of Naxals held; gelatine sticks,...

Mulugu (Telangana) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): Police on Saturday arrested three persons, who worked for Naxals as courier agents, from Katapur Cross Road in Mulugu district.

Read More
iocl