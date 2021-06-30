Jharkhand minister writes to PM Modi, seeks Bharat Ratna for scientists who developed indigenous Covid vaccines

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 30 (ANI): Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and requested him to award Bharat Ratna to scientists who helped in developing the indigenous COVID-19 vaccines.

In his letter to PM Modi, the state minister said everyone should express their gratitude to the scientists of the country who invented the indigenous vaccine in a short span of time. "For such patriotism, outstanding service and extraordinary work, those scientists need to be honoured with Bharat Ratna on Independence Day," Gupta wrote.



The minister said doing so will inspire young scientists of the country and this way, the nation can also pay gratitude to its scientists.

"Being the health Minister of the state, I would urge you to award the scientists who showed exemplary commitment towards the nation and did the extraordinary work of manufacturing the vaccines. Certainly, this will become a source of inspiration for young scientists," Gupta said.

"It can be said without a shadow of doubt that due to the manufacturing of indigenous vaccine and through a systematic and strategy vaccination drive, we have been able to save our loved ones. We have been successful in boosting the immunity of the nation through vaccine and have established India as Self Independent (Atmanirbhar) on the international forum" the letter stated. (ANI)

