Jharkhand: NIA arrests explosives supplier in police personnel killing in 2019

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said it has arrested an explosives supplier in the case of the killing of five police personnel by CPI (Maoist) in Saraikela District of Jharkhand in 2019.

The accused identified as Abraham Tuti was arrested on Tuesday.

The NIA had earlier arrested 11 persons in this case.



The agency had also filed a charge sheet against them.

This case pertains to an attack on the Police party by the cadres of CPI (Maoist) on June 14, 2019, at Kukru Haat in District Saraikela-Kherswan, in which five police personnel were killed and their arms and ammunitions were looted.

Initially, a case was lodged on June 15, 2019, at the Tiruldih Police Station of Saraikela Kharsawan District. Later the NIA took over the probe.

"During the investigation, it was found that Abraham Tuti used to supply explosive materials and provide other logistics support to the members of CPI(Maoist) as an Over Ground Worker," said NIA.

Further investigation is the matter is underway. (ANI)

