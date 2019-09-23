Jharkhand now known as 'Lynchistan': CPM leader Brinda Karat

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on Monday said that there is no law and order in Jharkhand and it is now known as 'Lynchistan'.

"It is extremely clear that there is no law and order in Jharkhand. After one instance of lynching, the government made it clear that they are not with the victim but with the perpetrators. Once this message spread, our dear Jharkhand is now known as 'Lynchistan' in the entire country," she told ANI.

Speaking on the comments made by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat that no Hindu would be left out from the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the CPM leader said that RSS and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just want to partition the country on the basis of religion.

When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US and the 'Howdy Modi' event, Karat said that it is not a positive sign if India determines its foreign policy keeping the US at the centre.

"What did our country get out of the 'Howdy Modi' event? Did India get back the Most Preferred Status in trade? If India determines its foreign policy keeping the US at the centre, it is definitely not in the interest of the country," she said. (ANI)

