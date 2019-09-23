DIG, South Chhotanagpur, AV Homkar speaking to reporters in Khunti on Sunday. Photo/ANI
DIG, South Chhotanagpur, AV Homkar speaking to reporters in Khunti on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Jharkhand: One person loses his life, 2 critically injured in mob-lynching incident in Khunti

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:19 IST

Khunti (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): In a gruesome incident, three people were beaten by a mob of villagers over the suspicion of selling banned meat here, said Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) AV Homkar on Sunday.
"At around 10 am, the station in-charge of Karra police station was informed by some villagers that prohibited meat was being sold by some people whom the local villagers had caught and were thrashing them," Homkar told reporters here.
"Upon reaching the spot, the police found that three people were beaten up by the villagers, two of whom were sent to RIMS, Ranchi for further treatment. One of the injured sent to RIMS succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, while the other is still recovering," Homkar added.
The DIG said the police are carrying out raids on the basis of a list of suspects and has picked up a total of five accused.
"We are conducting raids on the basis of suspects' list. Five of them have been arrested. We are questioning them and have formed teams to nab the others too," he said. (ANI)

