Jharkhand: Online monitoring centres set up for assembly polls

Garhwa (Jharkhand) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): Online monitoring centres have been set up to keep a check on voting on Saturday in the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections.

"We have installed cameras at 299 polling booths to monitor voting. If we find any loophole or cheating then we generate warnings from here. It is going on peacefully so far," said Harsha Mangal, Deputy Commissioner, Garhwa on Saturday.

The first phase of the five-phase Jharkhand Assembly elections is underway. The results will be declared on December 23.

People in thirteen constituencies spread over six districts -- Chatra, Palamu, Gumla, Garhwa, Latehar, and Lohardagga -- will elect their representatives.

The majority of the constituencies where polling is being held are in Naxal affected areas.

Over 37 lakh electorate, who are eligible to exercise their franchise, will decide the electoral fortune of 189 candidates, including 15 women candidates in the first phase of Assembly elections.

Security has also been beefed up in these constituencies and adequate arrangements have been made at all polling booths. (ANI)

