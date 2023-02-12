Jharkhand: Person files missing complaint of wife after killing her, arrested

Giridih (Jharkhand) [India], February 12 (ANI): The Jharkhand Police arrested one person was arrested for allegedly killing and burying his wife, and afterward filed a missing complaint of hers.

DSP Girdih Sanjay Rana told the media that the accused person named Manish Baranwal has been arrested.



"On January 1, 2022, a person namely Manish Baranwal filed a case of his wife running away or being abducted. He told that his wife was missing since December 14, 2021," he said.

Upon interrogation, the accused confessed that he killed his wife and buried the body in his friend's house.

"The remains of the body were recovered from the spot. We will get the body examined by performing a DNA test. Manish has been arrested and efforts are on to arrest other accused," he further said. (ANI)

