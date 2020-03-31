Jharkhand Police arrest 7 for raping 16-year-old

Dumka (Jharkhand) [India], Mar 31(ANI): The Jharkhand Police on Tuesday arrested seven people on charges of raping a 16-year-old on March 24. The seven are among a total of 10 accused in the case.

The victim was allegedly gang-raped by 10 persons including her friend whom she had reached out for help to drop her home amid lockdown.

According to the Superintendent of Police YS Ramesh, the girl was returning to her home from Dumka when she called her friend to drop her home.

On the statement of the victim, a case has been registered under Sections 323 and 376 D of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. (ANI)





