Jharkhand: Police arrest second accused in Dumka killing case

Dumka (Jharkhand) [India], August 29 (ANI): The Jharkhand police on Monday arrested the second accused in the Ankita murder case and sent him to jail.

"Naeem alias Chhotu Khan, the second accused in the Ankita murder case, has been arrested. After presenting the accused in Dumka court, he was sent to jail," Dumka SP Amber Lakra confirmed.

Ankita Singh succumbed to injuries after being set ablaze by a boy for allegedly turning down his proposal and was cremated on Monday morning.

Accused Shahrukh was arrested earlier on August 23. People protested after the Class 12 girl was set ablaze by Shahrukh in Dumka.



She succumbed to her burn injuries yesterday. Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Dumka which prohibits the gathering of four or more people in the concerned area.

"The accused Shahrukh has been arrested. We'll apply at fast track court for a fast trial. People are cooperating with us. We appeal to people to maintain peace. The situation is under control and Sec 144 has been imposed," said Ambar Lakda.



Accused Shahrukh poured petrol on her and set her ablaze on August 23. She was set on fire in a case of unrequited love. A student of class 12, Ankita Kumari had been first admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition. Later she was referred to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for better treatment.

The accused had allegedly poured petrol on the woman through the window of her home when she was asleep and set her on fire.



Lashing out at the government over this incident, former Chief Minister of the State, Raghubar Das said, "It is very shameful for Jharkkhand the way that boy entered the girl's house, poured petrol and set her ablaze. There have been thousands of crimes against women in Jharkhand after Hemant Soren became Chief Minister. There are love jihad cases also among the tribal population. The people from Bangladesh are entering and marrying innocent tribal girls and usurping their land."



Condemning the incident, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, "Such people should not be forgiven, but should be given the strictest of punishments. Laws should be brought in to further strengthen the existing laws for such incidents."

Union minister Arjun Munda questioned the state administration for the death of the girl. He said, "Who is responsible for such incidents? Were appropriate measures taken to save the victim or not? If the victim dies, how will the guilty be punished? The state government should answer on all these subjects and to maintain the confidence of the public, the government should give a statement that what is the law and order situation for these incidents which are happening in Jharkhand."



The last rites of the victim took place today morning. BJP MP from Dumka Sunil Soren, Deputy Development Commissioner Karna Satyarthi, DSP Vijay Kumar and many administrative officials, activists and common people of various Hindu organizations participated in the funeral procession. (ANI)

