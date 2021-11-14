Jharkhand police arrests top Naxal leader, wife, 4 others

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 14 (ANI): Jharkhand police has arrested top CPI Maoist leader Prashant Bose alias 'Kishan da' and his wife Sheela Marandi, who is also a member of CPI Maoist, said the police on Sunday.

The two were arrested along with four other active members were also arrested on November 12, said Amol Vinukant Homkar, Inspector General (Operations) during a press conference in Ranchi.

He further informed that a reward of Rs 1 crore was announced on Prashant Bose.



Bose alias 'Kishan da' was arrested from the Kolhan region of the state during a police checking operation, which was carried out based on a specific input, said the IG.

"He (Kishan da) was one of the topmost Naxal leaders in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh. He was associated with the Naxal movement from the 1960s. Police is yet to ascertained full details about him," said Director General of Police (DGP) Niraj Sinha.

He termed the arrest as the "biggest achievement."

All the arrested CPI Maoist members have been sent to Saraikela jail after preliminary interrogation. (ANI)

