Jharkhand Police, CRPF arrest wanted Naxalite from Hazaribagh

Hazaribagh (Jharkhand) [India], August 20 (ANI): In a joint operation with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Jharkhand Police on Friday arrested a wanted Naxalite Pradyuman Sharma who was carrying a reward of Rs 25 lakh.

The operation was carried out in the Chauparan Police Station area of Hazaribagh district on Thursday by Jharkhand Police and CRPF 22 BN. Naxalite Pradyuman Sharma was arrested on Friday morning.

"Based on a specific intelligence input received by Superintendant of Police Hazaribagh Manoj Chothe, an anti-Naxal operation was carried out by Hazaribagh police and CRPF 22 BN in Chauparan PS area of Hazaribagh district on August 19, 2021. During the operation, they arrested Maoist Pradyuman Sharma at around 6.15 am on Friday morning from the place near Kothadumar," said the official release.



According to Police, Naxalite Pradyuman Sharma is a SAC member of Bihar Jharkhand Special Area Committee (BJSAC) of CPI Maoists having a reward of Rs 25 lakh declared by the Jharkhand Government and Rs 50,000 by the Bihar government.

Sharma was the incharge of the Magadh Zone and also a member of BJSAC Military command.

"He is wanted in three Naxal cases of Hazaribagh district apart from numerous other cases in various other districts of Jharkhand and Bihar. More than 90 cases have been registered against him in Jharkhand and Bihar," said Police. (ANI)

