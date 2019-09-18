Jharkhand: Police officer booked for raping daughter of dead cop

Bokaro (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A police officer posted in Bokaro district has been booked for allegedly raping a minor girl for two years, police said on Wednesday.

The ordeal of the minor girl, who is the daughter of a slain police officer, came to light when her mother sought the help of Bokaro superintendent of police (SP) P Murgan.

Raju Singh, the accused police officer, has been suspended and is on the run after an FIR was filed against him. (ANI)

