Jharkhand police release picture with reward amount of seven wanted militants of banned PLFI

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 4 (ANI): Jharkhand Police have released a picture with reward amount of seven wanted militants of banned extremist outfit Peoples' Liberation Front of India (PLFI) including its supremo Dinesh Gope.

PLFI is a splinter group of the banned Communist party of India-Maoist (CPI-Maoist).



According to posters released by the police, these hardcore PLFI militants are Dinesh Gope, Jindan Gudiya, Tilkeshwar Gope aka Rajesh Gope, Awadhesh Kumar, Ajay Purti, Sanichar Surin and Mangra Lugun.

Among them, the supremo Dinesh Gope carries a reward of Rs 25 lakh, Jindan Rs 15 lakh, Tilkeshwar Rs 10 lakh and rest Rs 2 lakh each.

"Please inform the local police if (you) have any information about them as well as their properties. Identity of informers will not be disclosed," read the posters of the police expecting people's cooperation to arrest them. (ANI)

