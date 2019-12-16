Jharkhand polls: 11.85 pc polling recorded till 9 am

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 16 (ANI): About 11.85 per cent of voters cast their ballot till 9 am on Monday in the fourth phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls covering 15 constituencies.

Polling will be held till 5 pm on 10 assembly seats which include Madhupur, Deoghar, Gandey, Bokaro, Chandankiyari, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia and Baghmara. While voting on the seats of Bagodar, Jamua, Giridih, Dumri, and Tundi will be held till 3 pm.

"11.85 per cent voting recorded till 9 am in the fourth phase of polling in Jharkhand," the Election Commission's official website data said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to make the festival of democracy successful by coming out to vote in maximum numbers.

In Deoghar the estimated turnout was recorded 13.96 per cent, in Giridh about 9.93 per cent, Bokaro 11.39 per cent, Dhanbad 12.81 per cent and in Sindri about 15.29 per cent.

Voting turnout in Nirsa was about 14.53 per cent, Dhanbad 9.63 per cent, Jharia 11.01 per cent, Tundi 14.91 per cent and Baghmara 12.85 per cent so far.

The third phase of elections took place in 17 Assembly constituencies covering 8 districts on December 12.

The second phase of elections to Jharkhand Legislative Assembly took place in 20 Assembly constituencies on December 7, while the first phase of voting took place on November 30.

The fifth and the last phase of voting will take place on December 20 and the counting of votes will be held on December 23. (ANI)

