Jharkhand polls: Newly-married couple turns up for voting in Bokaro

Bokaro (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): During the third phase of the Jharkhand Assembly election, a newly-married couple, dressed in their wedding outfits, turned up to cast their votes for Bermo Assembly constituency here on Thursday.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), a voter turnout of 45.14 per cent was recorded till 1 pm.

While the highest polling has taken place in the Ichagarh Assembly constituency with 56.01 per cent voters casting their votes, the lowest polling has been recorded on the Ranchi seat with just 30.61 per cent votes being polled till 3 pm.

The third phase of polling will decide the fate of legislators in 17 seats out of the total 81 Assembly constituencies.

The first phase of the election in the state took place on November 30 while the second round was held on December 7.

The fourth phase will be conducted on December 16, and the fifth and last phase on December 20.

The counting of votes will take place on December 23. (ANI)

