Jharkhand: Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) nods to kill leopard who claimed 4 lives

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 19 (ANI): The Forest department of Jharkhand has given conditional permission to kill a leopard who claimed the lives of four persons in the state's Garhwa and its surrounding areas, said the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) on Wednesday.

"Jharkhand Forest department gives conditional permission to kill leopard which has killed four persons in Garhwa district and surrounding areas," Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) said.

In December 2022, this leopard had claimed the lives of atleast four persons in Jharkhand on different occasions.

Earlier, a leopard had killed a man in a farm adjacent to a forest near compartment 1341 of Kunwari beat of Janakpur forest range under Manendragarh forest division, a forest official said.

The incident is said to have occurred around 5 pm on Sunday.



The man who died was identified as Ramdavan.

On getting the information about the incident, the team of the forest department rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

A team of officials from various divisions has reached to catch the leopard.

Sarguja Wildlife Forest Conservator K R Badhai said, "There are three incidents of death, including two deaths in the Janakpur forest range due to leopard attacks reported so far. In view of those incidents, the forest department has installed cages and trap cameras to catch the leopard. But still failed to catch the leopard."

"We have received permission from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) to catch the leopard by tranquilising it. An expert team of doctors have also reached here and efforts are on to catch the leopard at the earliest," he added.

Recently, on January 3, a woman died due to a leopard attack. So far, three people were killed, while one child sustained injuries, since December 2022 due to leopard attacks under the Manendragarh forest division. (ANI)

